Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

IANS Photo
Alert troops of the army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

A defence ministry statement said, "During the midnight hours of 12/13 July 2022, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector (J&K) which was suitably foiled by our alert troops."


Further details will be shared later, added the statement.


