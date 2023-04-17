Army jawan arrested in connection with killing of 4 soldiers

An Army jawan has been arrested in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station, a senior Punjab Police official said on Monday.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana identified the arrested soldier as Desai Mohan, and said, "The motive was personal. He had enmity with them." Four soldiers were killed in their sleep in firing inside the military station in Bathinda on April 12.