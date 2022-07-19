Army personnel entitled to disability pension only if disability attributable to military service: SC

The Supreme Court has said army personnel will be entitled to disability pension only if the disability is attributable to military service or was aggravated by such service and if such condition is more than 20 per cent.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh was hearing an appeal filed by the Centre challenging an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal which granted disability pension to army personnel.

The top court agreed with the submission of Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj that there has to be a reasonable connection between the injuries sustained by a member of the Armed Forces resulting in disability and the military service.

"Unless the disability is attributable to or aggravated by military service and is more than 20 per cent, the entitlement to disability pension does not arise," the bench said while dismissing the claim of army personnel who had sustained injuries two days after he reached the leave station.