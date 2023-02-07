Army says narco-terrorism matter of concern in J&K
The Army said on Tuesday that narco-terrorism is becoming a matter of concern in Kashmir.
Addressing a gathering at the first segment of the investiture ceremony at the Badamibagh cantonment in J&K's Srinagar city, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C of northern command said that Kashmir is witnessing a concerning rise in narco-terrorism.
"Security situation in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the northern and western borders. We are committed to defending India's sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the nation," he said.
Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi added that the Indian Army was maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments, and will take all necessary steps to protect the national interests. "Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the region," he said.
Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi informed that the last two years had brought to the fore new challenges in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict and multiple waves of Covid-19.
"The situation along the LOC has remained stable and the ceasefire continues to sustain. A very strict vigil and a robust technology enabled multi-tiered counter infiltration grid is being maintained to thwart any attempts of infiltration. Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly," he said.
Lt. General Dwivedi said that numerous infiltration bids have been foiled in the last year. "The highest standards of professionalism displayed by the troops in all dimensions of counter terror operations have nullified and limited the kinetic threat. Kashmir is witnessing a concerning rise in narco-terrorism, as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war. At present a dual strategy of sending across drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric," he revealed.
Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi also said that cross-border terrorism, smuggling of narcotics provided a succour to terrorism. "The security forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter drone measures to curb the menace," he said.