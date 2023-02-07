Army says narco-terrorism matter of concern in J&K

The Army said on Tuesday that narco-terrorism is becoming a matter of concern in Kashmir.



Addressing a gathering at the first segment of the investiture ceremony at the Badamibagh cantonment in J&K's Srinagar city, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C of northern command said that Kashmir is witnessing a concerning rise in narco-terrorism.



"Security situation in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the northern and western borders. We are committed to defending India's sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the nation," he said.



Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi added that the Indian Army was maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments, and will take all necessary steps to protect the national interests. "Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the region," he said.



