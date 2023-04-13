Army soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda military station

An Army soldier died of gunshot injuries at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, around 12 hours after four personnel from an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident.

The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident.

"A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 pm on April 12 at Bathinda Military Station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon," the Army said.