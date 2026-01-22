Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K’s Doda during anti-terror op; 10 soldiers killed

Ten Army soldiers were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after an armoured vehicle carrying troops for an anti-terror operation plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.

The accident occurred around noon at the 9,000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road when the driver of the bulletproof Casspir vehicle lost control while negotiating treacherous terrain in adverse weather conditions.

The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle reportedly fell into a gorge about 200 feet deep.

The Army’s White Knight Corps described the incident as “unfortunate”, saying the vehicle slipped off the road while navigating difficult terrain in bad weather. A joint rescue operation by the Army and police was launched immediately after the accident.

Initially, bodies of four soldiers were recovered, while 17 injured personnel were evacuated to hospitals. Subsequently, six more soldiers succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 10, officials said.

Of the injured, 10 soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur Command Hospital for specialised treatment. One injured soldier is undergoing treatment at the Bhaderwah sub-district hospital and was stated to be in a stable condition.

“We have lost 10 soldiers with 11 others injured in the unfortunate accident involving an Army vehicle,” Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Sumit Kumar Bhutyal told PTI.