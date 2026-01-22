Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K’s Doda during anti-terror op; 10 soldiers killed
Casspir armoured vehicle slips off road at Khanni top amid bad weather; 11 troops injured, several airlifted
Ten Army soldiers were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after an armoured vehicle carrying troops for an anti-terror operation plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.
The accident occurred around noon at the 9,000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road when the driver of the bulletproof Casspir vehicle lost control while negotiating treacherous terrain in adverse weather conditions.
The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle reportedly fell into a gorge about 200 feet deep.
The Army’s White Knight Corps described the incident as “unfortunate”, saying the vehicle slipped off the road while navigating difficult terrain in bad weather. A joint rescue operation by the Army and police was launched immediately after the accident.
Initially, bodies of four soldiers were recovered, while 17 injured personnel were evacuated to hospitals. Subsequently, six more soldiers succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 10, officials said.
Of the injured, 10 soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur Command Hospital for specialised treatment. One injured soldier is undergoing treatment at the Bhaderwah sub-district hospital and was stated to be in a stable condition.
“We have lost 10 soldiers with 11 others injured in the unfortunate accident involving an Army vehicle,” Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Sumit Kumar Bhutyal told PTI.
In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said: “In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment.”
Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply saddened by the loss of soldiers and assured that the injured were receiving the best possible medical care.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the nation would always remember the “outstanding service and supreme sacrifice” of the soldiers, while directing officials to ensure optimal treatment for the injured.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the swift rescue and evacuation efforts and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief and stressed the need to strengthen road infrastructure and safety measures in difficult terrain to prevent such tragedies.
Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad conveyed condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The Army’s Northern Command said its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and all ranks saluted the soldiers who lost their lives and extended solidarity to their families.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines