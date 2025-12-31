Loco train collision inside Uttarakhand hydel tunnel leaves 88 injured

Around 60 people were injured after two locomotive trains operating inside a tunnel at the Vishnugad–Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project collided in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday evening during a shift change at the construction site near Pipalkoti. The trains, used to ferry workers, engineers and construction material within the tunnel, reportedly rammed into each other while moving along a single track.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said 109 people were travelling on the train carrying workers and officials at the time of the incident. Updated figures said nearly 88 sustained injuries, though all have been rescued and none are in a critical condition.

Officials said one locomotive was transporting workers and project staff, while the other was hauling construction material when the collision took place inside the tunnel of the THDC (India)-executed project.