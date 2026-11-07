‘Arrest me anywhere’: CJP’s Dipke vows to carry Tricolour across India

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vows to carry the Tricolour across India despite arrests.

At a Kochi protest, he accuses the Modi government and BJP of seeking control over personal freedoms and voting rights.

He says the campaign against electoral roll revision will continue until an independent and impartial electoral system is secured.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday vowed to continue carrying the national flag across the country despite arrests, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of attempting to restrict personal freedoms and influence electoral choices.

Speaking at a protest meeting under the party’s ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ campaign, Dipke said the agitation would continue until the country had an independent and impartial electoral system.

The campaign targets the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke referred to his arrest in Delhi alongside CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying they had been detained for entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag.

“I was sent behind bars for raising this Tricolour,” he said, adding that his colleagues had faced the same treatment. He compared their arrests with restrictions imposed during British rule.

Declaring that detention would not deter him, Dipke challenged the government to arrest him wherever he travelled.