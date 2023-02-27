Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge

The Arvind Kejriwal government is staring at a possible crisis with the CBI arresting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who holds as many as 18 of the total 33 departments, including education, finance and home.

The arrest of Sisodia comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's the then health minister, in June last year. Both have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success.

Their absence leaves Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with no heavyweight lieutenant to implement his governance agenda in Delhi.

The immediate challenge for Kejriwal is to present the Delhi government budget as scheduled and find Sisodia's replacement.

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot may present the Delhi government budget for the next financial year.

"As there was a possibility that the deputy chief minister may be arrested by the CBI, Gahlot was attending budget-related meetings for the last few days.

"Gahlot is likely to present the 2023-24 budget. It is scheduled to be presented next month," an AAP functionary told PTI.