Artful statistical jugglery: Congress attacks govt over '8 crore new jobs' claim

The Congress on Monday, 15 July, countered the Centre's claim that eight crore new jobs have been created, alleging that the government has done some "artful statistical jugglery" to claim job creation as it has failed to pay attention to the "quality and circumstances" of employment.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that at a time when India faces a "severe Modi-made unemployment crisis", when lakhs of young people apply for each and every job, "the self-anointed non-biological PM is busy reacting the only way he knows -- by applying his patented 3D model of denying, distracting, and distorting".

He said that based on new RBI estimates, the government is claiming a booming job market.

"The self-appointed divinity himself has chimed in with the claim that the economy created 80 million jobs," Ramesh said in a statement.

The truth is that the alleged growth in employment figures doesn't square up to the grim realities of the Modi era economy, where private investment has been weak and consumption growth sluggish, he said.

"The government has done some artful statistical jugglery to claim job-creation, by adopting a very expansive definition of employment, without paying attention to the quality and circumstances of employment: A large part of the claimed 'employment growth' is just recording unpaid household work done by women as 'employment'," Ramesh claimed.