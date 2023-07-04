Article 370 thing of past, no going back: Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal

Days ahead of a scheduled hearing of a batch of pleas related to the abrogation of Article 370 before a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, IAS officer Shah Faesal on Tuesday said the constitutional provision is a thing of the past and there is no going back.

"(Article) 370, for many Kashmiris like me, is a thing of the past. Jhelum and Ganga have merged in the great Indian Ocean for good. There is no going back. There is only marching forward," Faesal wrote on Twitter.

A 2010-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Faesal was detained for more than a year after the provisions of Article 370 were abrogated and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Union territories in August 2019. He resigned from service and launched the Jammu Kashmir People's Movement, a political entity, in January 2019.