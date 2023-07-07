Artist Namboothiri, the master illustrator, no more

K M Vasudevan Namboothiri, the master illustrator known for his unique line sketches, died in the early hours of Friday, family sources said. He was 98.

Popularly known as Artist Namboothiri among his admirers, he had been one of the most prolific literary illustrators in the country for decades.

Besides line sketches, he was also known for his amusing paintings, sculptures and art direction in movies.

Namboothiri's end came at a private hospital in nearby Kottakkal at 12.20 am while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, his family said.

During his several-decades-long career, Namboothiri illustrated many popular characters for literary publications in the state.