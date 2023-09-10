Artists find hope at Kashmir's lone private art gallery

"The place where we are standing now used to be the workshop for developing photographs clicked by photographers of Mahatta. It was converted into an exhibition hall later on. The area was renovated in order to build it into the exhibition hall," Mehraj ud Din Wani, an employee at the Mahatta and Co. for the past five decades, told PTI.

Wani said initially the photo lab displayed only its own works at the gallery but slowly opened up to other artists as well.

"After that people started coming up and booked this place for exhibition purposes. We are happy that art exhibitions have started here." Recently, an art exhibition titled 'Mashq e Arba'een... Dar'ke Azadari' marking the end of the 50-day Muharaam mourning period was held at the Mahatta's.

'Mashq e Arba'een... Dar'ke Azadari' is an annual event held by a team led by Syed Iliyas Rizvi at the Mahatta Art Gallery, said Sabahat Nazir, a regular visitor at the gallery. "It is the only private art gallery in the city. It is a wonderful place with an ambience and a great opportunity for the artists of Jammu and Kashmir," Sabahat said.