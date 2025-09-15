Arunachal: Over 90 girls walk 65 km overnight to protest teacher shortage

In an emotional display of determination, over 90 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Nangnyo village, located in Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Kessang district, undertook an overnight march of nearly 65 km to demand urgent recruitment of teachers in their school.

The students, dressed in blue school uniforms, began their journey on Sunday evening from Nyangno village and arrived at Lemmi, the district headquarters, on Monday morning. Video footage of the students walking through the night, many carrying umbrellas and backpacks, circulated widely on social media. While the clips remain unverified independently, they have stirred significant public response.

Led by Class 11 and 12 students, the protestors carried placards with messages such as 'A school without a teacher is just a building' and raised slogans highlighting the lack of subject-specific teachers, particularly for Geography and Political Science.

The girls stated that repeated appeals to both school authorities and the education department had gone unanswered, leaving them with no option but to resort to this protest march.

Following the protest, officials confirmed that the school education department is scrambling to address the issue.