Arunachal teen handed over to Indian Army by PLA: Kiren Rijiju

"To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited," Rijiju had said in a the statement put out on social media.

"Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody, it said.

Rijiju said that since the individual was missing from an area close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army immediately approached the Chinese side on January 19, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody.

The Chinese side had given an assurance that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol, the minister had said.