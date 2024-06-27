Arundhati Roy earns PEN Pinter Prize for 'powerful voice'

Arundhati Roy has been awarded the PEN Pinter Prize 2024. This comes two weeks after the Delhi LG sanctioned the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy for her 14-year-old remarks on Kashmir.

"Her powerful voice not to be silenced" said the jury.

The EnglishPEN announced that Roy will receive the award at a ceremony co-hosted by the British Library on 10 October 2024, where she will deliver an address.

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase, according to the EnglishPEN.

The EnglishPEN stated, "The prize will be shared with a Writer of Courage: a writer who is active in defense of freedom of expression, often at great risk to their own safety and liberty."

Roy was chosen as the 2024 PEN Pinter Prize winner in April 2024 by this year’s judges: Chair of English PEN, Ruth Borthwick; actor and activist Khalid Abdalla; and writer and musician Roger Robinson.

Roy has written numerous books and non-fiction essays, but she is best known for her novel, The God of Small Things, which won the Booker Prize in 1997.

Ruth Borthwick commented, "Our congratulations to Arundhati Roy on winning the PEN Pinter Prize 2024. Roy tells urgent stories of injustice with wit and beauty. While India remains an important focus, she is truly an internationalist thinker, and her powerful voice is not to be silenced."