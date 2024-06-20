Arvind Kejriwal gets bail, 'truth triumphs', says Mann
The bail bond is to be produced before the duty judge tomorrow, Friday, which means Kejriwal will likely walk out of jail tomorrow itself
A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. Vacation judge Nyay Bindu of Rouse Avenue Courts granted bail to Kejriwal this evening after having reserved the order earlier in the day, having heard the case for two days.
As the news broke, Punjab chief minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said "truth triumphs" and wrote in an X post: "Faith in the court - Kejriwal ji gets bail - truth triumphs."
Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through its counsel additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju concluded its submissions on the probe. The ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain requested for a stay of the order for 48 hours until the ED could challenge the order in a higher court. However, the judge denied the request.
Raju had submitted during the hearing on Thursday that co-accused in the case Chanpreet Singh had received huge amounts in cash from entrepreneurs and had paid the hotel bills of Kejriwal. Raju underscored that co-accused Vijay Nair should not have framed the policy, especially since he was not part of the government.
A few days ago, the ED had filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case naming Kejriwal as well as AAP as accused.
Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari questioned when Chanpreet Singh had stated that he had paid for AAP Goa elections, or that he collected proceeds of crime.
The court on Wednesday had extended Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case to 3 July after he was produced before the court through video conference as the judicial custody granted earlier had expired.
Kejriwal was arrested on 21 May on accusations of being part of a conspiracy to launder money allegedly received as kickbacks in executing the Delhi liquor policy of 2021-22.
The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail on 10 May for a period of 21 days to enable him to campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It, however, had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant-governor's approval.
Later, on 27 May, Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his interim bail by seven more days on health grounds.
