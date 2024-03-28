Arvind Kejriwal not well, being harassed: wife Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday claimed he is not keeping well and is being "harassed a lot".

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court extended the chief minister's ED custody to 1 April.

Sunita Kejriwal, who had come for her husband's court hearing, told reporters, "He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply."

Meanwhile, a day after Delhi lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena said the national capital's government will not be run from jail following the arrest of Kejriwal, the CM himself on Thursday called his arrest a “political conspiracy” and said “people will give a reply".