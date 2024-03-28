Arvind Kejriwal not well, being harassed: wife Sunita Kejriwal
Minutes before being produced in court, Kejriwal himself said, "This is a political conspiracy. The people will give a reply"
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday claimed he is not keeping well and is being "harassed a lot".
Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court extended the chief minister's ED custody to 1 April.
Sunita Kejriwal, who had come for her husband's court hearing, told reporters, "He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply."
Meanwhile, a day after Delhi lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena said the national capital's government will not be run from jail following the arrest of Kejriwal, the CM himself on Thursday called his arrest a “political conspiracy” and said “people will give a reply".
Minutes before being produced in a city court on Thursday, Kejriwal was asked about Saxena's statement. In his response, the chief minister said, "This is a political conspiracy. The people will give a reply."
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on 21 March in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded in the agency's custody until 28 March by a court in Delhi.
AAP leaders have on several occasions ruled out Kejriwal's resignation, insisting that he will run his government from inside the jail. On Wednesday, 27 March, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."
