Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, visits Hanuman temple

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Rajghat on Sunday, 2 June, his first place of visit before he surrenders at the Tihar Jail later in the day.

Kejriwal visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and then addressed workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at its office on Rouse Avenue Road.

At the Rajghat, AAP national convenor Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party leaders, including Delhi ministers Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and leaders Durgesh Pathak, Rakhi Birla and Reena Gupta.

The chief minister reached the memorial around 3 pm.

Kejriwal was released from prison on 10 May on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.