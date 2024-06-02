Arvind Kejriwal to surrender at Tihar jail around 3 pm

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 2 June, said that he would surrender at Tihar prison around 3 p.m.

Before surrendering, the CM will go to Rajghat and Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

“I came out for election campaign for 21 days on the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. I am very grateful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Today I will surrender by going to Tihar. I will leave home at 3 pm. First I will go to Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, I will go to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to seek the blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet all the workers and party leaders. From there, I will again leave for Tihar,” he wrote on X in Hindi on Sunday.