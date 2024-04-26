Kejriwal's plea 'listed' on 6 May despite order to list next week, SC told

The petition filed by incarcerated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Friday, 26 April.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP supremo, apprised a bench headed by justice Sanjiv Khanna that as per the computer-generated case status, Kejriwal’s plea is shown to be tentatively listed on 6 May despite the court’s direction to list the matter next week.

“You move an email. We will take it,” justice Khanna told Singhvi.

In response, Singhvi said that he would email the application seeking an urgent listing of the matter.

In the last hearing, the bench, also comprising justice Dipankar Datta, had issued notice to ED and ordered Kejriwal’s special leave petition to be listed in the week commencing 29 April for further hearing.