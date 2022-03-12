As biological weapons in Ukraine labs issue gets messier, India says abide by global treaty

It insists that the BWC is a key element in the international community's efforts to address WMD proliferation and has established a strong norm against biological weapons with the Convention reaching almost universal membership with 183 States Parties and four Signatory States.



Earlier this week, Moscow had said that the Russian Defence Ministry continues to study materials on the implementation of military biological programs of the United States and its NATO allies on the territory of Ukraine.



The Kremlin revealed that information received from various sources confirms the leading role of the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency in financing and conducting military biological research on the territory of Ukraine.



It said that details of the UP-4 project became known, which was implemented with the participation of laboratories in Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa and was designed for the period up to 2020.



"Its purpose was to study the possibility of the spread of particularly dangerous infections through migrating birds, including highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza, the mortality rate of which reaches 50 percent for humans, as well as Newcastle disease," it said while releasing "updates on results of analysis of documents related to military biological activities of the US in Ukraine".



The US had immediately rubbished the claims, saying that the "Russian disinformation is total nonsense" with the Chinese officials also echoing these "conspiracy theories".



"The United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine, it is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention, and it does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere," the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.