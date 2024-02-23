As fourth farmer dies at Punjab-Haryana border, stir over Shubhkaran death continues

A 62-year-old farmer who was part of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has died of an alleged heart attack in Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed on Friday. Darshan Singh was a native of Amargarh village in Bathinda district, Pandher said.

A 72-year-old farmer, part of the same agitation, had earlier died of a cardiac arrest, while a 63-year-old farmer also died of a heart attack at the Shambhu border.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, a native of Bathinda, was killed in clashes between Haryana Police and the farmers. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers rushed toward the barricades at Khanauri. The police said 12 of its personnel were also injured in the clash.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading a farmers' agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab and Haryana over various demands, including a law that guarantees MSP (minimum support price) for crops.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders participating in the agitation said Shubhkaran's cremation would not be held until the Punjab government registered a case against those responsible for it. The development came hours after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran's sister.