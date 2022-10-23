As India chokes, mere 50% of funds released under clean air plan utilised

The government reply said that till June 2022, total Rs 227.61 crore has been utilised by the concerned authorities. As per the Ministry, the funds are released to support the implementation of city action plans (CAPs) for the improvement of air quality. Under NCAP, 132 cities have submitted the city action plans which have been approved.



City action plans of selected cities are to be implemented by the coordinated action of the state government and its agencies at the state and city levels.



The funding for implementation of these plans is also to be mobilised through the convergence of resources from various schemes of Central government such as Swachh Bharat Mission (urban), Atal Mission For Rejuvenation And Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart City Mission, Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT), Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle - II (FAME) etc.



Under the NCAP, the Central level Steering Committee, Monitoring Committee and Implementation Committee have been constituted and periodic review of the implementation progress is conducted.



The State Level Steering Committee chaired by Chief Secretary; Monitoring Committee chaired by Principal Secretary, Environment Department; City or District level Implementation Committee chaired by Municipal Commissioner or District Magistrate have been constituted which periodically reviews the status of progress of implementation of actions under NCAP.