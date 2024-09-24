As Kerala mulls nuclear power plant, experts advise against move

Amid reports of Kerala starting moves to set up a nuclear power plant in a high-altitude area in the state, experts have opposed the decision, citing the unsuitable terrain prone to severe natural calamities, and suggested that the state government collaborate with the Centre and the government of neighbouring Tamil Nadu to scale up the capacity of the existing Kudankulam Atomic Power Station instead.

Officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Power Department had held discussions with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd to see if two projects of 220 MW capacity each were possible at a single site in Thrissur or Kasargod districts.

Dr Oommen V.Oommen, a former Chairman of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, said the proposed fund for the high-altitude atomic power station in Kerala to meet increasing energy demands of the state can be used for scaling up the atomic energy generated from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), is Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, which is near Kerala.

"Two 1,000 MW pressurised water reactor (PWR) units based on Russian technology were constructed in phase one of the project. An additional four units are under construction in the second and third phases of the project. Construction works for the last two units started in 2021. Upon commissioning of its six units, by 2027, the power plant will have a combined capacity of 6,000MW," he said.