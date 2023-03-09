As Kochi smog continues, Muraleedharan slams Pinarayi Vijayan
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence on the ongoing problem of smog that has engulfed the commercial capital of Kerala - Kochi -- for the past eight days.
"During Covid time, we all saw how Vijayan used to give a daily class on how to tackle Covid, but now where has he disappeared when Kochi residents find it tough to even breathe. It's unfortunate that even the media is silent on Vijayan's absence," said Muraleedharan and asked, "if Vijayan wass hiding in the smoke."
The Kochi Corporation has been unable to do anything substantial to control the toxic haze and smog due to a fire at the Brahmapuram garbage dump and waste plant location, even when fire tenders are working hard to douse the fire and control the smoke.
The Kerala High Court has given an ultimatum to the authorities and has asked the government to submit an action plan on Friday.
