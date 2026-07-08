As Mumbai battles floods, over 1,200 Maharashtra villages rely on water tankers

Even as torrential monsoon rains inundate Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday acknowledged in the legislative Assembly that large swathes of the state continue to grapple with acute drinking water shortages, with more than 1,200 villages dependent on tanker supply.

Replying to a starred question by Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, drinking water and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil admitted that Deshmukh's claims of widespread water scarcity were "partially true".

Patil informed the House that, according to a report dated 22 June, 25 of Maharashtra's 36 districts were facing water scarcity, with 1,279 villages and 3,389 hamlets receiving drinking water through 1,413 tankers.

Deshmukh had questioned the government's assessment, claiming official reports identified only 2,285 scarcity-hit villages, whereas the actual number was between 8,000 and 9,000.

In response, the minister said the government had undertaken relief measures in 12,406 villages and hamlets affected by water scarcity. These included requisitioning private wells, repairing water supply schemes and public taps, and implementing other emergency arrangements to ensure access to drinking water. He added that officials managing dams had been instructed to plan water utilisation carefully until 31 August.

The government's admission comes even as heavy rainfall since the beginning of July has caused flooding in Mumbai and several other parts of the state. However, the uneven distribution of the monsoon has left the drought-prone Marathwada region facing a markedly different reality.