As offline classes resume, hike in school transportation charges burdens parents

The principal of a top private school said on the condition of anonymity that "diesel prices have gone up exorbitantly and we have had several rounds of negotiations with the transporters who have refused to match the earlier prices".



Another top private school principal said, "The situation has changed considerably in the past two years both in terms of supply chain and economic viability. It's not fair to be expecting the same prices from transporters especially in view of the exorbitant price rises. We understand parents' concerns too, but we have tried to keep the hike as low as possible."



Schools in Delhi-NCR were closed in March 2020 ahead of a nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus. While schools reopened in phases later, the children were supposed to attend offline classes only with parents' consent.



"I did not send my kid then because schools were not providing transport as not many children were coming so it was not economically feasible to send buses for a few kids. Now when online closes have been suspended, transport is being provided but the prices have gone really high," said Saransh Sharma, a Dwarka resident.