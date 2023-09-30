As parents war over child's name, Kerala HC steps in with solution

The Kerala High Court invoked its parens patriae jurisdiction to select the name of a child, caught in a dispute between her warring parents over her name.

The bench took the position that attempting to resolve the dispute between the parents will take time and in the meanwhile, the absence of a name would not be conducive to the welfare or the best interests of the child.

Parens patriae is Latin for 'parent of the nation' and when used in law, refers to the public policy power of the state to intervene against an abusive or negligent parent, legal guardian, or informal caretaker, and to act as the parent of any child, individual or animal who is in need of protection.

"In the exercise of such a jurisdiction, the paramount consideration being the welfare of the child and not the rights of the parents, the court has to perform the task of selecting a name for the child. While choosing a name, factors like the welfare of the child, cultural considerations, interests of parents and societal norms can be reckoned by the court. The ultimate objective being the well-being of the child, the court has to adopt a name, taking into consideration the overall circumstances. Thus, this court is compelled to exercise its parens patriae jurisdiction to select a name for the child of the petitioner," it said.