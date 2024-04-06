As the snow melts, the LAC simmers

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) is tense once again, all 3,488 kilometre of it. The surge of an additional 10,000 Indian troops along the Himalayan border between India and China is one reason for Beijing to bristle. The other is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the Sela Tunnel in the north-eastern border state of Arunachal Pradesh that China claims as its own.

The two nuclear-armed Asian powers have been on high alert ever since May 2020 when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops swept into Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in the western sector of the LAC.

A month later, Chinese soldiers fought Indian jawans with sticks, stones and clubs wrapped with barbed wire, killing 20 of ours and losing four of their own. (A bilateral agreement forbids the use of firearms along the border.)

Both sides are engaged in a menacing military build-up as they develop roads, bridges, tunnels, airfields and listening posts, and amass troops, battle tanks and artillery at their borders. Even during the harsh winters, when temperatures average between –15°⁰Celsius and –25°⁰Celsius, troops from each side hold fast.

The deployment of 10,000 additional jawans along the LAC in eastern Ladakh is part of the Indian Army’s effort to recalibrate its forces and firepower from the western borders—the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan—to the northern frontier with China. The army is also seeking to ‘combatise’ some of its static formations currently involved in administration and training.

On 8 March 2024, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media in Beijing that India’s moves were counterproductive to the bilateral effort to ease the situation at the border. The following day, China lodged a diplomatic protest over Modi’s visit to Arunachal to inaugurate the Rs 825 crore 8.6 km-long, twin-lane Sela Tunnel, located at an elevation of 13,000 ft.