As Trump tightens reins on US academia, Modi govt eyes ‘star faculty’ return

The government is preparing a new scheme to attract Indian-origin “star faculty” and accomplished researchers based overseas to return and work in Indian institutions, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s research and innovation ecosystem.

According to an exclusive report by the Indian Express, the plan aims to bring back top-tier Indian-origin scientists and academics with significant research credentials for medium- to long-term positions in India’s premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), leading research laboratories, and autonomous bodies under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The Principal Scientific Adviser’s office has reportedly held a series of consultations with the Department of Higher Education, DST, and DBT to finalise the contours of the scheme. To ensure smooth reintegration, the proposal includes a substantial “set-up grant” that would allow returning scholars to establish laboratories and recruit research teams in India.

The scheme is expected to focus on 12–14 priority areas within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), particularly those that hold strategic importance for national capacity building. Several IIT directors are said to have participated in discussions and expressed support for the move.

Quoting Dr Chintan Vaishnav, academician at the MIT Sloan School of Management and former Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission, The Indian Express reported that the government’s success will depend on how well it removes procedural frictions. “Mechanisms must be created to address everyday needs like housing, hospitality, and logistics, with a genuine red-carpet approach,” Dr Vaishnav said.

He added that while India may not be able to match global pay scales, “good signalling can attract talent”. “The focus should be on selecting the right people and giving them the freedom to innovate,” he said, urging light oversight and autonomy akin to the trust-based approach once championed by Vikram Sarabhai at ISRO.