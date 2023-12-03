As vote count continues, Shivraj, Kamal Nath lead in MP

With the counting of votes underway for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Kamal Nath are leading in their respective constituencies.

With the BJP taking an early lead, Chouhan, who contested the polls from his home town of Budhni in Sehor district, is leading against Congress' Vikram Mastal.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath is ahead in his bastion of Chhindwara with around 7,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh (Rahul) are also leading.

But Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, who contested election from Newa, is trailing behind the Congress.

Kamal Nath along with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha are watching the poll results at the party's war room.

Though, the early trend shows the BJP with a massive lead in two rounds of counting, the Congress is expecting a change in the coming rounds.