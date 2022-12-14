As water level rises in Sathanur dam, high alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai

With the water level in Sathanur dam almost full, a flood alert has been issued in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.



Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that due to heavy rain, water has been released from the Krishnagiri dam, Pambar dam and from the Kallar river and this water was causing a rise in water levels in the Sathanur dam.



Sources said that the spillway gates were to be opened soon and the revenue department has been informed to take necessary measures, including safety of people living on the banks of rivers.