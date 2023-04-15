Asad Ahmad buried in Prayagraj amid watertight security

The last rites of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, were performed at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Saturday amid heavy police security, with few distant relatives and locals allowed inside the burial ground. The burial lasted for an hour, police said. "The last rites of Asad Ahmad have been completed, and it went for an hour. A few distant relatives of Atiq and some people of the locality were allowed to go to the graveyard. This was necessary from the security point of view," Joint Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Akash Kulhari told PTI.

Earlier, Asad's uncle, Usman, reached the graveyard with the body of his nephew.

Media was strictly restricted from entering the heavily guarded graveyard.