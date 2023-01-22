ASER Study 2022: If our children cannot read and do simple maths…

We can acknowledge that the problem is not new. But we cannot avoid the reality that the problem is getting worse. We have regressed 10 years on an issue where we were already in bad shape compared to the rest of the world. Of course, Covid has exacerbated the problem. A survey a few months ago, showed that during the pandemic only 8% of rural students studied online regularly. Most studied sometimes, and one in three students did not study at all.

The ASER study shows another alarming thing. For the first time, government schools have seen an increase in children enrolled. This has gone from 73% in 2006 to 65% in 2018 back to 72% today. Why? Have government schools suddenly become more attractive than private schools? No. The answer is that crores of Indian families have become poorer and can no longer afford private education for their children. The government’s solution is to hide the poor when it conducts its G20 gatherings.

We can only solve problems after we acknowledge that they exist. When was the last time we heard this government speaking of the disaster in primary education, rather than Ganga cruises and cheetahs? Less money, Rs 88,000 crore, was spent by the Union government on education in its last budget than has been allocated to the Bullet train. This sort of thing is happening across the board. According to the World Bank’s figures, India’s spending on health has gone from 3.7% of GDP in 2013 to 3% today.