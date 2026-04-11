Asha Bhosle hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest
Veteran playback singer under treatment in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital emergency unit
Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday. The 92-year-old singer is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s emergency medical unit.
Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer, confirmed that the veteran playback icon was brought to the hospital following the cardiac episode and is being closely monitored.
One of the most influential playback singers in Indian music, Bhosle began her career in the early 1940s. She recorded her first song for the Marathi drama Majha Bal in 1943, and made her Hindi playback debut with the song “Sawan Aya” from the film Chunariya in 1948.
Over a career spanning several decades, Bhosle lent her voice to numerous iconic tracks, including “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko”, “Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani”, “Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji”, “O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan” and “Yeh Ladka Hai Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana”.
She has sung in around 20 languages and, in 2006, said that she had recorded nearly 12,000 songs in her lifetime.
Bhosle has collaborated with several legendary composers, including Shankar–Jaikishan, S. D. Burman, R. D. Burman, O. P. Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri and A. R. Rahman.
Her achievements have earned her some of India’s highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She has also received multiple Filmfare Awards, including recognition for lifetime achievement.
In addition to her illustrious music career, Bhosle made a foray into acting with the Marathi film Mai in 2013. Beyond music and film, she is also known for her passion for cooking.
Further updates on her health are awaited.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines