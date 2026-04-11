Asha Bhosle hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday. The 92-year-old singer is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s emergency medical unit.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer, confirmed that the veteran playback icon was brought to the hospital following the cardiac episode and is being closely monitored.

One of the most influential playback singers in Indian music, Bhosle began her career in the early 1940s. She recorded her first song for the Marathi drama Majha Bal in 1943, and made her Hindi playback debut with the song “Sawan Aya” from the film Chunariya in 1948.

Over a career spanning several decades, Bhosle lent her voice to numerous iconic tracks, including “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko”, “Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani”, “Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji”, “O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan” and “Yeh Ladka Hai Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana”.