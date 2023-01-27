Ashish Mishra walks out of jail

The court also warned Mishra and his family members against influencing witnesses, violation of which would lead to the cancellation of his bail. "If it is found that Mishra is trying to delay the trial, it will be a valid ground to cancel his bail," the court said in its order.



The case will now be taken up on March 14 again for further directions in the matter.



On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia where violence had erupted when farmers were protesting against the then UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.



According to the UP Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish was seated.



Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.