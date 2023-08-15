Ashoka University accepts resignation of Sabyasachi Das: V-C

Ashoka University has confirmed that assistant professor Sabyasachi Das, whose paper suggesting voter manipulation in the 2019 elections sparked controversy, has resigned from his post.

"Das was in the Department of Economics, is currently on leave from Ashoka, serving as visiting faculty at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (Deemed to be University) in Pune. After making extensive efforts to dissuade him, the University has accepted his resignation," the university vice-chancellor Somak Raychaudhury in an official statement said.

He further said that Das’s paper on Indian elections was the subject of a widespread controversy after being shared recently on social media, where it was perceived by many to reflect the views of the University.