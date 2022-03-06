Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev's 434 wickets, becomes India's second highest wicket-taker in Tests

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps to become the second highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game, reaching the mark in his 85th match.

The 35-year-old Ashwin achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka. He began the match with 430 scalps and claimed two wickets in the first innings before adding three more in the second essay to cross Kapil's mark.