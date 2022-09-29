ASI finds temples, Buddhist caves, Mughal era coins in MP

"Twenty-six temples or remains of temples discovered during the fresh round of exploration works belongs to the Kalchuri period - 9th to 11th century CE, while 26 caves dating to 2nd century B.C. to 5th century A.C. period," as per ASI's claim.



The exploration of nearly 170 sq km of core forest area that was not accessible to the public for around a month also led to the discovery of the remains of Buddhist structures predating the Hindu rulers of the region.



Notably, this exploration project has been restarted after a gap of 85 years. Earlier, the exploration in Bandhavgarh forest area was carried out in 1938.