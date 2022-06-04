ASI in Patna unearths brick walls believed to be of Kushan age

The Patna circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has dug up remnants of brick walls, which officials believe could be at least 2,000-year-old, at the site of a pond rejuvenation work in Kumrahar area here.

Goutami Bhattacharya, the superintending archaeologist of ASI-Patna circle, said that the officials discovered the remains of the walls as digging work was underway on Thursday at Kumrahar -- 6 km to the east of Patna Railway Station -- where relics of the Mauryan empire had been found in the past.