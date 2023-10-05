ASI seeks another four weeks’ time to complete survey in Gyanvapi mosque case

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday filed an application in the court of the Varanasi district judge, seeking an additional four weeks' time after the deadline of October 6 for continuing the scientific survey in Gyanvapi Mosque complex and submitting its report, an official said.

The court fixed Thursday as the date of hearing.

"We prayed to the Varanasi district court to grant additional four weeks' time after October 6 for performing survey in Gyanvapi mosque complex and submitting its report before the court," said Amit Kumar Srivastava, standing government counsel for the Union government, who filed the application on behalf of ASI.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), which manages Gyanvapi mosque, received a copy of the application, its counsel Akhlaque Ahmad confirmed.