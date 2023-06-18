Asish Kumar Saha appointed Tripura Congress chief

"The Congress president has appointed Asish Kumar Sinha, ex-MLA as the President of Tripura Pradesh Congress committee with immediate effect," an official statement from the party said on Saturday.

