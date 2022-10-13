Asking girls to take off hijab invasion of privacy, attack on dignity: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, in his remarks in the split verdict on the issue of the hijab ban in Karnataka, said that asking pre-university schoolgirl to take off their hijab before they enter schools was an invasion of privacy, an attack on dignity, and denial of secular education.

"This right to her dignity and her privacy she carries in her person, even inside her school gate or when she is in her classroom," said Justice Dhulia. He underscored that it was it an attack on their dignity, and then ultimately it is a denial to them of secular education. These are clearly violative of Article 19(1)(a), Article 21 and Article 25(1) of the Constitution.



He said this is the time when children should learn not to be alarmed by our diversity but to rejoice and celebrate this, and also this is the time when they must realise that diversity is our strength.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Dhulia. While Justice Gupta dismissed the appeals challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment, Justice Dhulia set it aside and quashed the Karnataka government order dated February 5.