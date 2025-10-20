Asrani (1941–2025): The comedian who made India laugh for five decades
Thanks to countless scene-stealing turns, Govardhan Asrani’s genius for humour and heart made him one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring actors
Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, beloved by audiences for his impeccable comic timing and unforgettable roles across five decades of Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. His nephew, Ashok Asrani, confirmed that the actor died after a prolonged illness at his Mumbai residence.
Born on 1 January 1941 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani carved an extraordinary career that spanned more than 350 films in Hindi, Gujarati, and other Indian languages. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, he emerged during the late 1960s as part of a new generation of trained actors who redefined Hindi cinema’s approach to performance.
Asrani first caught the industry’s attention with Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), where his effortless humour established him as a comic powerhouse. But it was his turn as the bumbling jailor in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975) — parodying the dictatorial mannerisms of Hitler — that secured his place in the pantheon of Hindi cinema’s most enduring comedians. His line, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain,” remains one of the most quoted in Indian pop culture.
Though comedy was his forte, Asrani’s versatility allowed him to slip into a wide range of roles — from the earnest photographer in Chhoti Si Baat (1976) to memorable supporting turns in films like Abhinetri, Aaj Ka M.L.A. Ram Avtar, and Chupke Chupke. He worked alongside every major star of his era, from Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan, and later with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, seamlessly bridging generations.
In an industry often defined by glamour and larger-than-life personas, Asrani was an actor’s actor — admired for his craft, humility, and professionalism. Filmmakers frequently described him as “reliable, disciplined, and endlessly inventive”.
Beyond cinema, Asrani also appeared in television shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh and Chhoti Bahu, introducing his trademark warmth and wit to a new audience. He served as vice-president of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), working quietly to improve conditions for junior artists and technicians.
In interviews, Asrani often credited his longevity to his love for laughter. “If you can make people smile when life is tough, you’ve done your job as an artist,” he once said.
Asrani is survived by his wife, actress Manju Asrani, and their son. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian comedy — a time when laughter was not just entertainment, but empathy.
With media inputs
