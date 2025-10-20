Asrani (1941–2025): The comedian who made India laugh for five decades

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, beloved by audiences for his impeccable comic timing and unforgettable roles across five decades of Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. His nephew, Ashok Asrani, confirmed that the actor died after a prolonged illness at his Mumbai residence.

Born on 1 January 1941 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani carved an extraordinary career that spanned more than 350 films in Hindi, Gujarati, and other Indian languages. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, he emerged during the late 1960s as part of a new generation of trained actors who redefined Hindi cinema’s approach to performance.

Asrani first caught the industry’s attention with Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), where his effortless humour established him as a comic powerhouse. But it was his turn as the bumbling jailor in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975) — parodying the dictatorial mannerisms of Hitler — that secured his place in the pantheon of Hindi cinema’s most enduring comedians. His line, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain,” remains one of the most quoted in Indian pop culture.