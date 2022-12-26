Assam: 400 bighas cleared in second eviction drive within a week; Cong MLA detained

Condemning the eviction, Ahmed said in a Facebook post that the exercise in his constituency is "illegal, inhuman and against the constitutional provisions."



He claimed that the plot was allotted to a now-defunct organisation 'Boro Krishak Samitee' in 1992, but it never took possession of the land and never utilised it for the purpose for which it was allotted.



"Consequently, the land got reverted to the revenue department," Ahmed said.



About 65 revenue villages of Baghbar have been eroded after Independence and several thousands of families were rendered homeless and landless, he added.



"It was the constitutional duty of successive governments to rehabilitate these erosion-affected families, but they didn't. As a result, the landless & homeless families are taking shelter wherever they could," Ahmed said.



He claimed that the evicted families had settled in the area after losing their land in flood and erosion.