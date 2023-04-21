Assam, Arunachal sign agreement to resolve decades-old border disputes

Shah said that due to the efforts of the Modi government, all-round development is visible in the entire northeast today and this entire region is on the path of progress.



Thursday's agreement between the two states would end the dispute relating to 123 villages along the border, keeping in view the historical perspective, demographic profile, administrative convenience, proximity to the border, and the aspirations of the residents. Under the agreement, both the state governments have agreed that this agreement would be final with regards to these 123 disputed villages and neither state would make any new claim related to these areas or villages in future.



After the agreement, a detailed survey would be carried out by the Survey of India in presence of representatives of both state governments to determine their boundary.