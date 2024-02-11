Assam: Ban 'magical healing'—but elevate AYUSH?

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam gave its nod to a bill prohibiting "magical healing" , proposing strong punitive action against the "healers", on Saturday, 10 February—the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024.

The proposed bill seeks to "prohibit and eliminate practices of magical healing in the name of treatment of some congenital diseases such as deafness, dumbness, blindness, physical deformity and autism".

While supporters of the neurodiversity movement baulk at autism being considered a "congenital disease", there are other interesting aspects to the legislation.

"It will prohibit such healing sessions completely and provide strong punitive action against 'healers' extorting the poor and downtrodden people in the name of treatment," the chief minister wrote on X.

At the same cabinet meeting, Sarma said the 10 cities and towns had been selected for a dedicated sustainable development programme and proposed to bring in reforms in the state municipal cadres.

For sustainable urban development, a concept of similar development for the 10 places (doh shaher, ek rupayan) will be introduced, it was reported, with the implementation to be guided by a state-level committee. Key components include solid waste management, clean and potable water supply, traffic management, urban planning and manpower rationalisation and capacity building.

The cabinet also approved a Wildlife Safari and Rescue Centre at Namdang Reserved Forest under the Dibrugarh Forest Division—a tourism draw, it was hoped. Incidentally, 'black magic' and 'witchcraft' have long been of niche tourism appeal for Assam—particularly centred on Mayong village.

It wasn't long ago—in fact, barely a year ago—that Ranjeet Kumar Dass, minister of panchayat and rural development, food and civil supplies, and consumer affairs, was eulogising the Mayong tradition of 'black magic' as the "real life Hogwarts in Assam". Tourism brochures have long touted the region, in Morigaon district, as the home of black magic in India.

Now, perhaps, such traditional magical arts are considered too far opposed to sanatan practices?