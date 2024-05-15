Assam BJP issues show cause notice to ex-MLA for criticising party leadership

Assam BJP has issued a show cause notice to its former MLA Ashok Sarma for criticising the party leadership.

Sarma was an MLA from Nalbari and according to show cause notice, he spoke before the media against the party leadership and also made the party's internal matters public.

Assam BJP general secretary and MP Pallab Lochan Das wrote to Sarma that the party's Nalbari district unit conducted a meeting and complained to state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita against the former MLA.

Das mentioned that Sarma demeaned the party’s position before the public and also tried to provoke voters against the party on polling day.

As per the notice, the former MLA’s behaviour was a "clear violation of the party’s discipline".