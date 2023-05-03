Assam Congress lodges FIR against Badruddin Ajmal for 'derogatory' remarks

The Congress leader mentioned that Ajmal earlier also issued derogatory statements against the women community and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Notably, Ajmal sparked a row last year by saying that Muslim men get married soon after they attain the age of 21 according to the law, while Hindus keep themselves unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations with at least three women.



He further said that this is why Hindus nowadays have fewer children.



"After the age of 40, Hindus get married. How can they have children if they marry so late? When you sow only on fertile land, you can expect good results," Ajmal added.